SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County deputies arrested 18 different people over the past few weeks, according to a release by the office.

They say all of them have been involved in distributing drugs within the county. The sheriff's department's Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics unit worked alongside Mount Airy police to make the arrests.

According to a press release, officers and deputies seized meth, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and several opiates during the arrests.

Charges range from possession of drugs to Felony Larceny. Contact the Surry County sheriff's office if you have any additional information at (336) 401-8900.

Is it pot or not? Busts show growing confusion over legal hemp

Hit-And-Run Involving Deputy's Patrol Car Ends With Arrest, $120,000 Drug Bust

Australian police find $200 million worth of meth hidden in sriracha bottles