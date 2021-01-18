EMS director from Surry County dies

Officials said emergency services director John Shelton served Surry County over 40 years, rising from paramedic all the way to rank of department director.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An emergency services director from Surry County died, according to Surry County Government.

“Surry County Government is very saddened to learn of the passing of emergency services director John Shelton,” read a statement from a news release.

Officials said Shelton served Surry County over 40 years, rising from paramedic all the way to rank of department director.

He was known as a chief expert in the field of emergency services across the state and country, and led a well-respected department, known for quick response times and excellent service.