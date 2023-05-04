Man dies after swallowing drugs during police confrontation in Surry County

Surry County deputies said 34-year-old Quintonio Jacquezze Willis swallowed what they believe were illegal narcotics.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after eating drugs during a confrontation with law enforcement, Surry County deputies say.

Deputies with the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant for a home on West Highland Avenue in Elkin Wednesday. They were assisted by Surry County police and other nearby agencies.

Early Thursday morning, officers said 34-year-old Quintonio Jacquezze Willis walked into the crime scene and was confronted by law enforcement.

During the confrontation, Willis swallowed a substance believed to be an illegal narcotic.

Officers tased Willis and were able to get an amount of the narcotics out of his mouth.

Medical services were requested at the scene. Willis refused medical treatment and the scene was cleared due to refusal.

Approximately 23 minutes later, law enforcement officials noticed that Willis was having a medical emergency.

Willis was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Willis' family," Sheriff Steve Haitt said.

As a general practice, the NCSBI has opened and is investigating.

