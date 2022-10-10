Man runs away, woman facing charges after vehicle chase in Surry County

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the chase happened at about 4 a.m. Monday

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges following a vehicle chase in Surry County Monday morning.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the chase happened at about 4 a.m.

Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy is facing multiple charges following the chase.

Officials said both Surry County deputies and the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase.

Patrick County deputies started the chase near Pedigo Ridge Road when they saw a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler.

Investigators said an unidentified man was riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed.

Officials said the driver was going over 70 miles per hour.

A deputy with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the chase near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Linville Road in Mount Airy.

The Lincoln Town Car turned left onto Linville Road, causing the four-wheeler to roll in the intersection, throwing the man from the four-wheeler, according to deputies.

The man was able to restart the four-wheeler and attempted to run over and hit a Surry County Deputy. Officials said the Surry County deputy fired their service weapon during the altercation.

The man was able to get away from law enforcement by speeding off on the four-wheeler.

The four-wheeler was found near the scene and had been involved in a single vehicle accident, according to investigators.

Detectives said the four-wheeler was stolen out of Patrick County, Virginia. Officials said the man ran away.

Spainhour was driving the Lincoln Town car during the chase, according to deputies.

She is facing charges for one count felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of stolen goods, fugitive from justice, and driving while licenses revoked.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the incident.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.