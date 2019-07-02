SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County woman won $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing and plans to say goodbye to some of her bills.

She cried "tears of joy" when she realized she had won.

“I’m ecstatic. I feel so blessed!” said Charlotte Saunders of Ararat.

Saunders bought her $2 Quick Pick ticket at Little Mtn. Cupboard on Little Mountain Church Road in Ararat.

Saunders works as a master scheduler in the aerospace industry. She says she'll use some of the money to pay bills and invest the rest of it.

Saunders claimed her prize Thursday morning at the Greensboro claim center.

A $2 million Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold at the 3 Point Market & Grill on Goforth Road in Kings Mountain. Margo Konopacke of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, also won a $2 million Powerball prize. Konopacke bought her ticket on Saturday while she was getting groceries at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The current jackpot is $224 million, worth $136.4 million cash.

