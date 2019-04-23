WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We now have a surveillance picture of the person who stole a giant Sir Purr totem pole from a Winston-Salem business yesterday.

Plow & Hearth shared the photo of a green-in-color car taking off with the statue in the back of the trunk. The business has shared the photo with police in hopes the thief is caught.

A green car took off with the 6-foot statue.

Plow & Hearth

Plow & Hearth at Thruway Center says its 6-foot, 50 pound totem pole featuring the Carolina Panthers mascot was stolen from outside of the store sometime around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We miss him dearly already," the business wrote on Facebook.

Plow & Hearth is asking anyone who sees the statue in someone's yard or for sale by someone to let them know.

The business says there will be a reward for whoever helps them get Sir Purr back.