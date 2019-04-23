WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We now have a surveillance picture of the person who stole a giant Sir Purr totem pole from a Winston-Salem business yesterday. 

Plow & Hearth shared the photo of a green-in-color car taking off with the statue in the back of the trunk. The business has shared the photo with police in hopes the thief is caught. 

Sir purr stolen from Plow and Hearth
A green car took off with the 6-foot statue.
Plow & Hearth

Plow & Hearth at Thruway Center says its 6-foot, 50 pound totem pole featuring the Carolina Panthers mascot was stolen from outside of the store sometime around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

"We miss him dearly already," the business wrote on Facebook. 

Plow & Hearth is asking anyone who sees the statue in someone's yard or for sale by someone to let them know. 

The business says there will be a reward for whoever helps them get Sir Purr back. 