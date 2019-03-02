GREENSBORO, N.C. — A waitress at Herbie's Place on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro narrated her ordeal after 2 masked men held her and a co-worker at gunpoint.

The incident happened on January 17th and the diner is one of more than 20 businesses which Greensboro police say the unidentified suspects have targeted since November.

"We didn't see them come in but I was in the far corner and I had my back turned," said Kat Purdue who had only been working at the diner for 6 months.

Surveillance video released by the diner's owner shows the masked men, wearing hoodies, emerge from behind the building and enter through the exit door.

Purdue and a kitchen staff named Maria were working the 3rd shift and were tidying up while the 24-hour breakfast diner was briefly without customers.

Upon entry, the men split towards each staff, brandishing their gun.

"The guy said this is a robbery and I said yeah and turned around and he had a '38' and wanted to know if I wanted to get shot before the cash register was open or after," said Purdue.

Police say the crooks have hit up Family Dollar on Summit Avenue, Citgo on Spring Garden Street, Kimco on E. Wendover Avenue, Family Dollar on Coliseum Blvd, and Herbie's Place on Battleground Avenue.

"God forbid if something would have happened and one of my people were hurt, that would probably be the end of the 3rd shift," said the owner, Sonia Campbell.

Campbell showed the video to WFMY News 2 with hopes that someone watching would recognize the men's clothing or the masks.

Video shows masked gunmen robbing Herbie's Place diner

Crime Stoppers has increased its reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of serial robbery suspects.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100-percent anonymous. No names are used and no calls are taped or traced. Here's how to leave a tip:

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000

Text keyword Badboyz to 274637

Submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org