GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro wants to know what you think about electric scooters.

As part of the city's pilot program, it put together a survey and will take the results to the Greensboro City Council meeting. If the council decides to continue with allowing the program, it will request for proposals for new operating permits that will be released in 2020. The City of Greensboro said on its Facebook page, it permits Lime to offer scooter rentals within the City limits and it has extended its permit until the future of the program is decided.

You can find the link to the survey, here.

