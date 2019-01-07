CLAYTON, N.C. — Officials say a suspect died after a shootout involving a North Carolina state trooper during a chase Monday afternoon in Johnston County. The incident, which involved a stolen vehicle, happened along U.S. 70 business near Hardee Lane just after 4:35 p.m., officials said.

Clayton officials confirmed the suspect died at the scene. Officials said that the suspect was driving in a tow truck stolen from Smithfield.

The suspect fired at the trooper, who returned fire during the chase, authorities said. The suspect ran off U.S. 70 business and hit a tree. It’s unknown if the suspect was shot or lost control of the tow truck during the chase.

Authorities from Four Oaks, Smithfield and Clayton were also involved in the chase.

The right eastbound lane of U.S. 70 business is closed and is not expected to reopen until after 6:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The entire highway was closed for about 35 minutes.