GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say someone drove an SUV into a local firearms store and stole several guns Tuesday morning.

A white SUV plowed through the brick exterior of Atlas Firearms on Raleigh Street at 5:15 a.m., according to police. There is no suspect information and investigators were still there as of 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries. We're working to learn more about this story.

Multiple Guns Stolen From Greensboro Firearms Store: Police An SUV crashed into Atlas Firearms in Greensboro Tuesday morning in a robbery. Atlas Guns break-in A white SUV crashed into a gun store in Greensboro Tuesday morning in a robbery. A white SUV crashed into a gun store in Greensboro Tuesday morning in a robbery. Guns stolen at Atlas Firearms in Greensboro. Guns stolen at Atlas Firearms in Greensboro. Guns stolen at Atlas Firearms in Greensboro.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users