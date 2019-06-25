GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say someone drove an SUV into a local firearms store and stole several guns Tuesday morning.
A white SUV plowed through the brick exterior of Atlas Firearms on Raleigh Street at 5:15 a.m., according to police. There is no suspect information and investigators were still there as of 10:30 a.m.
There were no injuries. We're working to learn more about this story.
Multiple Guns Stolen From Greensboro Firearms Store: Police
