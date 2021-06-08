Suspect photos released in deadly shooting of engaged pastor killed outside home

Investigators said Pastor Robert Booth of Hood Holiness Church was shot on May 25, on Ardale Drive in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features previous story after the shooting of Pastor Robert Booth.

High Point police need your help identifying two suspects in connection with the deadly shooting of a pastor who was on a mission to curb violence.

Police released the photos of the possible suspects Tuesday. Investigators said Pastor Robert Booth of Hood Holiness Church was shot on May 25, on Ardale Drive in High Point.

Booth who was a young father and newly engaged started Hood Holiness Church a few months ago with the goal of ending violence. Just recently, Booth officially became ordained as a pastor and proposed to his girlfriend during the ceremony.

WFMY News 2 previously spoke with Dwayne Waden Jr. who knew Booth.

"He was a great man of God who just had a heart for all people. It did not matter who you are," Waden Jr. said.

Both he and Booth used Christian rap music and street ministry to spread the gospel.

"We were trying to go into different neighborhoods and different places to just feed people and show love," Waden Jr. said. "There are so many people shooting and killing each other out here. There's so much hatred in the world."

Police said Booth was shot and killed outside his home.

High Point Police are searching for two suspects.