GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools are operating as normal following a stolen car investigation near two schools early Wednesday morning.

Greensboro Police say a someone stole a car and then ran away on foot in the area of Falkener Elementary and Hairston Middle School.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of Naco Road, O'Ferrell Street and Franklin Blvd for a couple hours. They say officers arrested one suspect during the investigation.

GCS employees were temporarily delayed while the investigation was happening, but school operations are back to normal now.

Police say there is no threat to students or school staff.

