Vehicle identified in deadly Greensboro hit-and-run

Police said they’re looking for a white or light color 2015 or newer model Ram 1500 Quad Cab pickup truck.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified a suspect vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police said they’re looking for a white or light color 2015 or newer model Ram 1500 Quad Cab pickup truck. They said the truck will have damage to the front right corner headlight assembly.

Police said on Feb. 1 around 8:30 p.m. the truck was possibly involved in the deadly hit-and-run on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue.

According to a report, Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, 26, was walking on Summit Avenue when he was hit by a truck that didn't stop. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.