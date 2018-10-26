HIGH POINT, N.C. -- As we learn more about Cesar Sayoc, the 56-year-old Florida man in custody in connection with the 12 bomb-like devices addressed to prominent Democrats, we want to debunk some information he posted on a social media.

A LinkedIn page that appears to be connected to Sayoc says his education includes "Veterinary Medicine Graduate 2021 from High Point Univ."

Pam Haynes with High Point University said in an email that Sayoc "never attended nor applied to the university." He also never worked at or with the school. High Point University also does not have a School of Medicine.

Sayoc does have ties to other schools in North Carolina. UNC Charlotte confirms in his 20s, Sayoc attended the university for one year with an undeclared major. He also played soccer; his stats are listed in the archives.

Sayoc also completed three semesters at Brevard College, where he played soccer, between 1980 and 1981, but he didn't graduate, spokeswoman Christie Cauble said. At the time, Cauble says the college offered only two-year degrees.

Sayoc was living in Florida at the time of his arrest. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he's charged with five federal crimes.

