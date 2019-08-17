BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a section of the Walmart parking lot on South Graham-Hopedale Road shut down while officers investigated a suspected mobile meth lab.

Police got a call Thursday morning about an unresponsive man in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found what they believed to be meth inside the vehicle, but determined there was no lab.

Police say Travis Gene Orillion of Haw River was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver, and manufacture schedule 1, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's being held at Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The parking lot was closed for about two hours. The SBI assisted with the investigation.

