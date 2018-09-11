HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) -- A man and a juvenile were arrested after an armed robbery that took in High Point on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

According to the High Point Police Department, the incident took place at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on 1711 N. Main St.

Two masked men entered the restaurant and robbed it at gunpoint.

As they were leaving, one of the suspects fired a shot at a nearby witness.

Officers arrived in time to see the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.

A chase ensued that resulted in the suspect vehicle crashing on Eastchester and I-74.

Three people inside the vehicle then ran.

Two masks, two pair of gloves, and a handgun were recovered from the vehicle.

A police K-9 was able to track two of the suspects one of which was a juvenile.

Kenneth Wayne Troxler,19, of Greensboro was also captured.

Kenneth Wayne Troxler 19 (Courtesy: High Point Police Department)

Troxler is being charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and an unrelated warrant for arrest.

He was jailed on a $51,000 secured bond.

The Juvenile was placed in custody of the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still currently searching for Emerson Lee Jones,27, of Greensboro.

Emerson Lee Jones 27 (Courtesy: High Point Police Department)

Jones has outstanding warrants for arrest for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and Assault by Pointing a Gun.

Those with any information on Emerson Lee Jones is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at (336) 889-4000, or text 'cashtips' and a tip to 274637. Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

