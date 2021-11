Officials said the call came in just before 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police and the Hazardous Device Team are responding Tuesday to a suspicious package call near the Warnersville Recreation Center near Jones Elementary School.

Officials said the call came in just before 1 p.m.

Investigators said school release traffic at Jones Elementary is being redirected and rerouted due to it causing a traffic jam.