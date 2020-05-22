Police investigating suspicious package in Jamestown apartments

A moving company found what they believed to be a suspicious package.

An entire apartment building was evacuated while police investigate a suspicious package in Jamestown.



It happened on May 22 at the Crowne at James Landing apartments in Jamestown on Crowne Lake Circle.

Police told us that someone being committed due to mental health issues was being moved out by their family. In the process, the moving company discovered a suspicious package and believed it could be a homemade bomb.

Greensboro police are on the scene investigating.