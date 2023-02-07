x
SUV crashed into day spa in North Wilkesboro

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.
Credit: Wilkes County EMS

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — An SUV ran into the wall of a day spa business Tuesday morning.

It happened on 6th Street in North Wilkesboro around 9 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated for minor injuries, Wilkes County EMS report. 

The day spa was occupied at the time of the crash, but, luckily, no one inside the building was injured.

The Wilkes County Rescue Squad worked to brace up the building after the crash.

