LUMBERTON, NC - The stolen SUV used in the kidnapping of Hania Aguilar was found just before 8 a.m. Thursday off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

The search for Hania is continuing. The FBI asks that if you live or have a business on or around Quincey Road and have a video surveillance camera system please call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 13-year-old Aguilar on Monday morning, after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home.

The stolen SUV used in the kidnapping of Hania Aguilar was found just before 8:00 am off Quincey Road in Lumberton. The search for Hania continues. Call the tip line at 910-272-5871 with any information to help #FindHania. pic.twitter.com/pJkd4SSYDL — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 8, 2018

The man forced Hania into a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The SUV has paint on the hood that's peeling and a Clemson sticker on the rear window. They were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in the SUV.

The FBI's Evidence Response Team will process the vehicle.

There are tentative plans for a 3:30 p.m. news conference at the Lumberton Police Department with more details.

