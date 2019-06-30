WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man in Winston-Salem is in police custody after a standoff inside a store. Police say the owner of LaVictoria told officers he saw the suspect inside as he was prepared to open for the day.

The suspect, identified as Julio Pabon, started shooting at responding officers. The police department's SWAT team surrounded the building and a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team talked with Pabon. He eventually came out of the store and was taken into custody.

Police haven't released any other details about the incident.