Man in custody after hourslong standoff in southeast Charlotte, police say

Officers say a scene that unfolded at 4 a.m. finally concluded seven hours later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police say an hourslong standoff that started early Saturday morning came to an end after seven hours.

CMPD said just before 9:30 a.m. SWAT officers were on scene along Mill Valley Court, and had emergency vehicles parked along Summerfield Ridge. Those roads are temporarily closed as the scene stays active.

Barricaded subject at 2700 block Mill Valley Ct - Avoid Area https://t.co/tZBaZ211bH — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 12, 2021

Just before noon, CMPD confirmed the scene had wrapped up with the suspect in custody, providing a more full timeline of what happened.

Officers say they were called to the home after multiple calls came in reporting a disturbance with shots fired. When they arrived, officers knocked on the open front door and announced their presence. The suspect then came downstairs inside the home.

CMPD says when officers asked to see the suspect's hands, he showed them a firearm, and then fired multiple rounds inside the home. Cover positions were set up by the officers, and a perimeter was set up. SWAT officers and negotiators got to the scene and tried to make contact. Several hours of attempted negotiations later, SWAT worked to disorient the suspect with less-than-lethal irritants. The suspect was then taken into custody safely at 11 a.m.