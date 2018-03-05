MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A temporary swim advisory was issued for part of Myrtle Beach Wednesday after high levels of bacteria were detected.

The advisory was in effect for the area near 77th Avenue North, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach. Do not swim until bacteria levels return to normal.https://t.co/ZXqiRYMJh6 pic.twitter.com/9YYe6oDRVH — SCDHEC (@scdhec) May 2, 2018

Samples showed the area had a bacterial level of 315. Swimming was not advised until the measurement drops to 104 or lower.

It is not yet known when the advisory will be lifted.

Last year similar advisories were issued for Myrtle Beach and Carolina Beach.

