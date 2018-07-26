MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- State Health officials have alerted swimmers to stay out the water in the Outer Banks due to bacteria levels.

Officials said the water samples exceed the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The swim advisory is for sites in Carteret, Craven and Beaufort Counties.

The alerts affect public swimming areas at these locations: Cedar Island beach access west of the ferry landing off of Sand View Drive; Neuse River located at 820 Neuse Drive near New Bern; Pamlico River located at the Ragged Point swim area in Goose Creek State Park; and in Pantego Creek located at the intersection of East Main Street and Tooley Streets in Belhaven.

State officials also plan to sample the water again. If the new samples show elevated bacteria counts they will post another swimming advisory sign and issue a swimming advisory.

