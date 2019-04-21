PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — A swimmer in distress was saved at the beach in Pine Knoll Shores Sunday.

The town's police department posted pictures to Facebook around 4:30, saying the fire department and EMS were able to 'save the swimmer's life in some pretty rough conditions in front of Ocean Terrace.'

Earlier in the day, police put red flags up in the area, indicating beachgoers use extreme caution. "You should STAY OUT of the water unless you are an extremely experienced ocean swimmer," read an earlier post.

In nearby Emerald Isle, police are reporting they are continuing a search-and-rescue mission Saturday for a Wake Forest teenager who disappeared while swimming at the beach Friday.