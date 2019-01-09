MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Swimming at Myrtle Beach will be prohibited at least for Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department made the announcement via Facebook on Sunday.

Due to Hurricane Dorian coming closer to shores, a Double Red Flag was issued. Meaning that the water is closed to the public. "We constantly evaluate ocean conditions and flag the beach accordingly. Remember, Double Red Flag for today and beachgoers are only permitted in the ocean to shin depth," the post states.

