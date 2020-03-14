GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syngenta Crop Protection, whose North American headquarters is at Swing Road in western Greensboro, will be closed on Monday over coronavirus concerns.

The company’s Greensboro campus, including all buildings and facilities, was closed Friday afternoon and will remain closed through the end of the day Monday, March 16.

Right now there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Guilford County, but two cases are confirmed in Forsyth County.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

To read more about the outbreak and Syngenta's response, click here for the story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: Apple stores close due to COVID-19

RELATED: Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools extend spring breaks in response to coronavirus

RELATED: Two GCS schools close for cleaning out of 'abundance of caution'

RELATED: BLOG | Dozens of North Carolina events canceled over coronavirus concerns