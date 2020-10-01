THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the T and A Laundry in Archdale. The fire occurred Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Jason Shelton, acting Battalion chief with Guil-Rand Fire Department said additional fire crews including High Point, Thomasville, Sophia and Tabernacle Fire helped to put out the fire. Shelton said an employee was outside the building at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

