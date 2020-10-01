THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the T and A Laundry in Archdale. The fire occurred Thursday around 1:30 p.m.
Jason Shelton, acting Battalion chief with Guil-Rand Fire Department said additional fire crews including High Point, Thomasville, Sophia and Tabernacle Fire helped to put out the fire. Shelton said an employee was outside the building at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
OTHER FIRE STORIES
Watch how this Australian airport welcomed US firefighters arriving to fight wildfires
World's largest volunteer force fights Australia's wildfires
Grandmother races back into burning building to save 2-year-old grandson
SC Firefighters add 18 babies to the family
VIDEO: Car catches fire in Moses Cone Hospital parking deck, damaging 7
Oh baby! 10 babies born to firefighters
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.