WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire officials have learned a smoke alarm alerted occupants of a house fire in the 4600 block of Tabacco Street in Winston-Salem.

Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin says the there were six people inside when the fire started. Everyone was able to make it out of the house unharmed.

The call came in at 12:38 Friday morning.

Chief Gauldin tells WFMY News 2 the fire is under control and Tabacco Street and Indiana Avenue remain closed.

Indiana Avenue is blocked off by several trucks, but is expected to open soon. Chief Gauldin says Tabacco Street may be closed down for at least the next two hours.

The six that were inside the home will stay with family.