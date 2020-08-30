Remember to take care of yourself when you grieve

Resting, eating and relaxing are a few ways to take care of yourself when you're grieving.

Today is National Grief Awareness Day. Earlier on the show, we talked about dealing with grief of someone you admire, but may not know. And now, want to talk about taking care of yourself when you grief. Many times, you want to take care of others during these tough times. But, you have to take care of yourself too.

It's easy to not take care of yourself when you're grieving because you're caught up in the emotion and you're not paying attention to your needs. Or, you might think that you're doing okay and you'll be fine. But, you're running on empty or reserves that will eventually fizzle out.

When you think of your physical health, you tend to think about eating, staying hydrated and getting enough rest or sleep. There are subtle signs of grief that you might not be aware of such as body aches, muscle pains, nausea, hives from severe stress and anxiety.

When it comes to your emotional health and grieving, you tend to think of crying and feeling sad. There are other signs of emotional distress when you're grieving such as feeling angry, having a short fuse, being irritable or snappy. Or, you might have an "I don't care attitude" and seem indifferent to life around you. There might be times that you have a blank look in your eyes.

When you're noticing that your physical and emotional health are taking a toll because of grieving then you have make a concerted effort to change things. Go for a walk, go outside, let the sun shine massage your skin. Take the dog for a walk. Listen to music. Remember that the person who died who you love and admire would still want for you to live your life.