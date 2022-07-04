Greensboro program helps first responders better assist high-risk individuals

The 'Take Me Home' program allows families to register information about high-risk loved ones that may have difficulty interacting with first responders.

First responders and families have more resources to help strengthen the lines of communication.

The City of Greensboro launched the 'Take Me Home' program, which allows families to register information about high-risk loved ones who may have difficulty communicating with first responders.

The city's website said the program is particularly intended to serve individuals with Autism, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer's, and Dementia.

Families can log on to the city's website to find information about the program. To register, families will have to fill out a form right on the website.

The database will contain information about what the person looks like, their name and street address, emergency contacts, and what the person might be afraid of.

Family members can also list other triggers or fears that aren't listed on the form and other behaviors they might have.

Police officers, firefighters, and rescue personnel can all use the 'Take Me Home' database as a resource to find out what might calm someone or de-escalate a tense or stressful situation.

The database can also be a resource if the individual goes missing. First responders will have a list of their favorite places they most likely visit, triggers, stimulants, and communication techniques to help reunite them with loved ones.