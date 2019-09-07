KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's the talk of the town -- Cracker Barrel is coming to Kernersville.

As many of you know, business has been booming off Interstate 40 at the Winston-Salem line. However, with anything new, there are always growing pains.

"Nice to be out here while they're doing all this right now because about three or four years ago, there wasn't really anything out here," said James Wiliams. Wiliams said he drives through this area often.

"This area was nothing but a wooded area, full of trees, no streets," said Ernest Ingram, a resident.

Cracker Barrel is just adding to the list of new business breaking ground in the Kernersville, Winston-Salem area off of Interstate 40. In the past few years, Sheetz, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Bojangles and Dairy Queen have all opened along Union Cross Road.

"This area is growing pretty good, they're coming up with a lot of buildings, stores, it's a beautiful area out here," Ingram said.

"Jobs, more people, more things for kids to do around here. Good food to eat, good convenient gas, good cheap gas, pretty good," Wiliams continued.

As business booms, all the new people and traffic looms on those who have called this home for decades.

"When we built our home out here, there was so much vacant land and I thought I'll never see the city again, guess what? The city came to me," said Joan Grant.

Grant said she's lived off Union Cross and Solomon for nearly 50 years.

"You adapt to the changes, it didn't come overnight, but its really grown much more than we anticipated," Grant said.

All that change is now quickly constructing a new way of life off Interstate 40.

