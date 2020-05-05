GREENSBORO, N.C. — With restaurants closed many adults are turning to drinking at home.

Across North Carolina, ABC store sales went up 40 percent after our stay at home order was announced, meaning more kids and teens have access to alcohol at home.

Talk It out NC is a state-sponsored program formed to help curb teen drinking.

Amy Pavlic, a Talk It Out NC ambassador, said underage drinking is a bigger problem than many parents realize and it starts younger too.

She said the stay at home orders provides teens extra time to be tempted to get into trouble.

"One of the things that you can do is to keep your liquor locked up and if you have to space maybe in like a garage or something you can put your beer and wine in a separate location and monitor stock levels," she said.

Some other tips to prevent underage pandemic drinking include monitoring your kids' location, making sure your kids have snacks and other drinks available, and by setting an example.

"That’s really important and you know I think the overall message we want to remind people of is to drink responsibly and demonstrate healthy behavior around the alcohol," Pavlic said.

Pavlic said there's no better time than now since we are all cooped up at home to start the conversation.

"The most important thing I think it’s just letting your child know that those lines of communication are open. And that you are a safe person for them to talk to ask any questions and to feel comfortable coming to you if they are in a difficult situation or an uncomfortable situation," Pavlic said.

Talk It Out NC has a number of resources available to parents on how to start a conversation about underage drinking on their website.

RELATED: Extreme Binge Drinking Not Uncommon In High School

RELATED: WHO: Drinking alcohol can make coronavirus worse, consumption should be limited

RELATED: Study: 30% of people in North Carolina are drinking while working from home

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775