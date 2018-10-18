The #metoo movement has fueled the national dialogue on sexual misconduct. But research shows parents may not be talking to their kids about sex and consent. A 2017 report from the Harvard Graduate School of Education found 61% of young people have not talked to their parents about "being sure your partner wants to be sexually active and is comfortable doing so, before the actual act."

Your kids should understand that consent is an explicitly clear “yes” to being touched. And someone can change their mind after saying yes.

Sometimes kids have a difficult time saying no because they feel it's an expectation for them to give affection to family members. To help your kids learn to say "no", create opportunities for them to say “no” to touching such as hugging and kissing family and friends. And when they say ‘no’ then you, as their parent, stand behind their ‘no’.

Paying attention to body language cues, can help your kids recognize signs of uncertainty and doubt. A few body language cues of doubt or uncertainty is moving away, lean back, turning head or torso away, pulling head into shoulders, facial grimaces, lip compressing. If it's not a clear yes then it's a no. No ambiguity allowed.

