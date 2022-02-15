New businesses continue to thrive with Tanger Center in downtown Greensboro

Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. said, in addition to several new restaurants opening recently, they are in talks with 12 more for downtown.

As the Stephen Tanger Center for the Performing Arts continues to bring crowds to downtown Greensboro, businesses are seeing the benefit and its enticing new businesses to open up shop.

"That’s part of the reason we want to be downtown," said Cam Hardy Culler, the owner of Borough Market + Bar, which just opened Saturday. "We knew there was a lot of stuff growing and going on already."

Borough Market + Bar is a restaurant and shopping concept. The business off of Battleground Road allows you to shop at the boutique and/or grab a drink at the bar next door.

"I (created) a concept between a shopping experience and a dining experience or a sip and shop," said Hardy Culler.

With the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Grasshoppers nearby, Hardy Culler hopes they will see some big business.

"We really hope that people will come before their show or after," she added.

Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. said the Tanger Center's impact has exceeded their expectations.

"The Tanger Center is bringing in folks from all over the Triad and it's helping the businesses in downtown Greensboro," said Zack Matheny, president of Downtown Greenboro Inc.

In addition to Borough Market + Bar, ‘Cille and ‘Scoe restaurant, Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing, Hypeclinic, and a new Radici location have all opened downtown in the last few months. Matheny said they want to add 15 to 20 new restaurants downtown and are in talks with 12 right now.