GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mystery no more! We're finally getting to see the progress inside the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

It's been difficult to see what's been going on since the walls went up.

Matt Brown Managing Director took WFMY News 2 on a tour starting with the main room what's known as the house.

Once complete the room will seat 3,000 people.

The house of the Tanger Center under construction.

Andrew Brown

Brown says due to the size of the room, heat and a/c will come from the floor.

Heating and Cooling will run through the floor instead of the ceiling through these holes.

WFMY News 2

"Rather than trying to imagine blowing it down from that ceiling down on your head. No, it comes up and you don't even feel it because it just easily coming through those outlets," Brown said.

Near the ceiling sits the Schiffman ring of light. Each of the 60 pieces represents one minute until showtime.

"We'll click it off and when it gets down to where you're standing now the house goes dark curtains open and the phantom arrives," Brown said from center stage.

Outside the house, the 8,000 square foot lobby is taking shape.

The floors will eventually be lined with white porcelain tiles, and a large art piece will hang from the ceiling.

The 8,000 square foot lobby under construction.

WFMY News 2

The lobby will also have multiple concession areas.

Brown says waiting in line will be a thing of the past at the Tanger Center

"You're looking at the largest women's restroom of a performing arts center in America," Brown said from the first-floor women's restroom. "There's 44 fixtures here."

That's 44 stalls in just that one bathroom on the first level. Brown says there are men's and women's restrooms on every level totaling about 130 toilets and urinals.

Once complete be sure to look for the copper hand-hammered sinks in every bathroom, made and donated by Greensboro-based Thompson Traders.

On the top level, expect a few bars and an outdoor terrace with a view of LeBauer Park.

"So you can enjoy the Jan Echelman sculpture ... at night," Brown said

Then inside, there will be three spaces that can be rented out.

Matt Brown expects people to be blown away once the center opens.

"I think when they realize how spectacular of a building it is people are going to say wow, we have this in Greensboro," Brown said.

The building is expected to be completed in March. The first Broadway show "Beautiful: The Carol King Musical" opens in May.