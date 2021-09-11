With Tanger Center opening comes business boom to downtown Greensboro

Downtown Greensboro officials say three businesses have opened recently and four are opening in the near future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the Stephen Tanger Center for the Performing Arts continues its inaugural Broadway season, it's also helping to bring more business into downtown Greensboro.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc., said three businesses have opened recently including ‘Cille and ‘Scoe restaurant, Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing, and Hypeclinic.

"There has definitely been a lot of buzz around (the) Tanger center opening and the fabulous Broadway shows we’ve had," said Sarah Healy, the Director of Operations for Downtown Greensboro.

Lawn Service, which offers food and drinks right across from the Tanger Center, opened in September.

"Having the Tanger center open for concerts, for stand-up comedians and for musicals really has improved the business and gave us a great opening," said Christine Fry, the manager at Lawn Service.

On Tuesday, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" began its nearly week-long run at the new Tanger Center following the success of "Wicked."

"Everybody wants to be a part of downtown Greensboro and this new exciting wave," said Healy. "'Wicked' brought in $11 million in economic impact to the Triad and you can feel it downtown, when you’re walking around and there (are) people, the restaurants are so busy, retailers are happy. It’s been fantastic."

Healy said the impact of the Tanger Center is only just beginning. Four other businesses are preparing to open including The Burough Market and Bar (a coffee and wine bar), Radici (a vegan Italian restaurant), Seafood Destiny, and Neighbors (a late-night bar).

"We love the city. We wanna open cool stuff here," said Max Barwick, one of the owners of Neighbors.

Neighbors plans to open in the spring in lower Fisher Park and stay open until 2 a.m. serving drinks and Texas-style barbeque.

"More cool people opening cool stuff, it’s gonna be just great for Greensboro and (the) Tanger Center is here to let us know we have the space for more cool people to open up more cool stuff," said Barwick. "So we’re just excited to see the downtown area just finally really blossom."

Barwick says the restaurant is just a short walk from the performing arts center.

"When it lets out you can just walk a little bit down the street and come see us," said Barwick. "The impact (of the Tanger Center) has already been so huge."