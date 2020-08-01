GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're just a couple months away from a flurry of Broadway shows, concerts and more in downtown Greensboro. The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts is set to complete construction by March, with shows starting in April, but the operation isn't complete with a fleet of new employees.

The Tanger Center is looking to hire several part-time workers. Positions include box office workers, ushers, bartenders, parking attendants and more.

They're holding two job fairs at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center next week.

The first job fair is Thursday, January 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second job fair is Saturday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

