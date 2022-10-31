Tanker overturns on I-73 near West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro

Highway Patrol said a truck driving north ran off the road near west Gate City Boulevard early this morning. The truck overturned, spilling oil into the roadway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exit along I-73 in Greensboro was closed for several hours after a crash involving a large fuel truck, according to Troopers.

The driver suffered from a few injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Troopers are still working to find out what caused the crash.

