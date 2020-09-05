GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tanning salons have been explicitly ordered to close in NC Governor Roy Cooper's executive order outlining the details of Phase One in the state's reopening plan, issued May 5.

The clarification comes after some tanning salons in NC, including in Greensboro, temporarily reopened for about a week, sparking debate over what is considered an "essential" business.

Previously, tanning salons were not explicitly mentioned in Executive Order 120's list of business types required to close during the pandemic, but they were mentioned in a document titled "Guidance for Executive Order No. 120."

On Friday, Sun Tan City's location in Greensboro's Friendly Center posted on Facebook about their tanning facility closing again after re-opening for just six says during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We apologize for any confusion the conflicting state guidance has caused and appreciate your patience," the salon's post said. "Unless changed by a future order, we will be allowed to reopen on Saturday, May 23rd."

Sun Tan City's post explained their reason for initially reopening:

"The NC Department of Revenue initially allowed indoor tanning facilities throughout the state to open so long as they followed the social distancing requirements in Executive Order 121. Upon reopening, our staff took extra steps to ensure we were compliant with all the rules set forth by North Carolina Department of Revenue," the post said.

"Unfortunately, Executive Order 138 issued by the North Carolina Governor on May 5, 2020 directed all North Carolina tanning facilities to close again," Sun Tan City wrote.

Tanning salons were just one of the personal care businesses ordered to close during Phase One in the executive order. The list also included barber shops, beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapists that do not provide medical massages.

In the background of all of these executive orders, businesses not explicitly listed as "essential" can submit a request to the N.C. Department of Revenue to be considered an "essential business" and remain open.