Tar Heel Q closing early ahead of the game, one of the owners is a Duke Fan

LEXINGTON, N.C. — As we get closer to the battle of the bloods showdown, Tar Heel Q barbeque restaurant in Lexington said they are closing early ahead of the game.

The owners, Jake and Becky Simmons, posted on social media that they would be closing their restaurant at 8:30 p.m. While they're both watching the same game, they will not be rooting for the same team. Becky Simmons said she is a Duke fan, while her husband is a Carolina fan. "Not everyone at the Q is a Tar Heel fan.", Simmons said.

The sign Jake Simmons made about us closing early tomorrow has gotten some attention! Let’s prove him wrong Duke! Not everyone at the Q is a TarHeel! 😁 Posted by TarHeel Q on Friday, April 1, 2022

A waitress working at the restaurant for them said she's been accepted into UNC-Chapel and she'll be headed there in the fall. When she came to work Saturday, she made sure she wore her "Beat Duke" shirt in support. "I want him to lose, no mercy," Hailey Morgan said.

Will Carolina beat Duke and give Coach K a final farewell? Only time will tell.

