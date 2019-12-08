BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say shots fired near an apartment complex early Monday morning may have come from a nearby target practice area.

Officers responded to Brittany Apartments on Huffman Mill Road just after 7:00 a.m. after a tenant reported someone was shooting at their building. Neighbors were evacuated from the complex. When officers responded, another shot was fired from the woods near the building. Forestdale Drive at Huffman Mill Road was temporarily blocked while police investigated, but the intersection has since reopened.

Officers say they found a target practice area in the back yard of a home on Catherine Drive. Investigators say there's no reason to believe the people who live in the apartment were intentionally targeted.

Police say whoever fired the shots could still face charges for shooting a gun in the city limits. A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

