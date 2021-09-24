Target to decrease holiday hiring, will offer more hours to current employees

Target plans to hire around 100,000 seasonal employees this year, nearly 30,000 fewer than 2020. The company is offering extra shifts to existing workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Target announced it is changing its hiring plans for the 2021 holiday season because of the nationwide labor shortage.

Target will be cutting back on seasonal hiring this year and will ask current store employees to work extra hours. The retailer has even launched an app to let current staff members pick up extra shifts, choose times or swap hours with other employees.

In July, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The increase was the final phase of a commitment in 2017 to raise wages to the starting rate of $15 an hour. Several other major retailers, including Costco and Walmart, have also raised wages for new hires.

Target still hopes to hire around 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide, that's about 30,000 fewer than last year.

Other companies are also trying to hire new workers to meet increased demand. Kohl's recently said it plans to hire 90,000 seasonal workers this year, and Macy's announced plans to bring on 48,000 seasonal employees.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts