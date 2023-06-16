Johnnie Taylor appointed interim city manager in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem City Council has appointed Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor as interim city manager. He will begin on June 24.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor was appointed Winston-Salem's interim city manager on Friday.

Taylor supervises the Central Warehouse, Operations, Employee Safety, Fleet, Human Resources, Property and Facilities, Sanitation, Information Systems, Recreation and Parks, Sustainability, and Vegetation Management departments.

Taylor received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Salem University. He is also a graduate of the Public Executives Leadership Academy and the Municipal Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

Taylor's appointment follows City Manager Lee Garrity's retirement on June 23. Garrity has served as city manager since 2006 and the City Council aims to appoint a new city manager in July.

