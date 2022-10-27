GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month

Megan Hamilton was named as employee of the month by Guilford County Schools after saving a student who was choking on a hot dog during lunch.

Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog.

Hamilton acted quickly, performing the Heimlich maneuver, and saving their life.

While this was an incredible act, it is not the only reason Hamilton was chosen as employee of the month.

“She spends hours each day actually instructing children and helping them to grow not only in academics, but also in character,” wrote teacher Amy Schoppa in a statement about Hamilton.