BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police arrested a Cummings High School teacher for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student at the school.

Derrick Covington, 32, is a teacher at both Broadview Middle School and Cummings High School. He is charged with Indecent Liberties and Solicitation to Commit Sexual Activity with a Student by a Teacher.

All the known contacts between the student and Covington occurred at the schools, police say.

After being notified of his arrest, Covington was immediately terminated from his part-time employment with the City of Burlington Recreation and Parks Department.

Covington is at the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation continues into to the case.