DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A teacher hit by a car in the parking lot at Wallburg Elementary School Thursday morning wasn't injured.

The teacher was walking across the parking lot with her child, who wasn't hit, according to Davidson County Schools. The teacher did go in for a medical checkup as a precaution. The driver of the car was a parent.

