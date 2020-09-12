Teacher salary step increases, bus driver pay raises, among items in approved Guilford Co. Schools’ 2020-21 budget

School leaders voted to approve a total operating budget of $778,633,231.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education approved its 2020-21 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Leaders voted to approve a total operating budget of $778,633,231. The total budget also includes enterprise funds such as child nutrition, ACES, and special revenue coming to $829,397,459.

Here’s a closer look of the budget breakdown:

$1.6 million to fund a full year of a pay raise promised to bus drivers in 2019

$810,481 approved salary step increases for teachers

$1,767,889 approved for retirement fund rate for state employees

$25,589 for health insurance costs

$1,528,113 for growth in charter school enrollment

$499,449 for an increase in property/liability insurance

The district said the state budget allotment totals $461,806,822, includes adjustments in funding for coronavirus relief, charter schools, N.C. Virtual Public School and other adjustments.

Here’s a breakdown of the local current expense fund which is $224,538,051.