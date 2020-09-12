Teacher salary step increases, bus driver pay raises, among items in approved Guilford Co. Schools’ 2020-21 budget

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education approved its 2020-21 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Leaders voted to approve a total operating budget of $778,633,231. The total budget also includes enterprise funds such as child nutrition, ACES, and special revenue coming to $829,397,459.
Here’s a closer look of the budget breakdown:
- $1.6 million to fund a full year of a pay raise promised to bus drivers in 2019
- $810,481 approved salary step increases for teachers
- $1,767,889 approved for retirement fund rate for state employees
- $25,589 for health insurance costs
- $1,528,113 for growth in charter school enrollment
- $499,449 for an increase in property/liability insurance
The district said the state budget allotment totals $461,806,822, includes adjustments in funding for coronavirus relief, charter schools, N.C. Virtual Public School and other adjustments.
Here’s a breakdown of the local current expense fund which is $224,538,051.
- $3 million increase in funding from county commissioners
- $3,116,528 Capital outlay funding
- The district budgeted $92,288,358 in federal funding