GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- — Wednesday morning a concerned parent of a Northeast Guilford Middle school student came to WFMY News 2 to voice his concerns.

He claims his son's 7th grade class, was shown the entirety of the "This Is America" music video by hip-hop artist, Childish Gambino.

He also provided a test, and explanation of the video he says was given to the students.

Some may know Gambino better by his acting name, Donald Glover.

Glover has been in the Star Wars franchise, and on the popular sitcom "Community."

In the video, a man is shown being shot execution style with a bag over his head while sitting in a chair. There is also drug use, and a choir of 10 is mowed down with an assault rifle.

There is also a lot of interpretive dancing, and non-violent imagery you would expect from a music video.

The "This Is America" music video went viral earlier this year, and now has more than 400 million views on YouTube.

*WARNING: VIDEO IS CONSIDERED GRAPHIC*

Many people have many different interpretations, but most agree this is Glover's interpretation of America as it is now for a black man.

In the video there are references to Jim Crow, the choir being gunned down is a reference to the Charleston church shootings.

The daughter of one of the Charleston victims says this imagery is to show that killing and death is made to seem normal in black culture.

While there are cultural references in the video, the parent that came to our office today says he feels 12 years old is too young to show this imagery -- especially by a teacher.

He also said he would feel much differently, if even just a permission slip was sent home.

Guilford County Schools provided this statement about the video being shown:

“We certainly understand the parent’s concern in this situation. The video is inappropriate for middle-school aged children and should not have been shown to students.” Nora Carr, Chief of Staff

