Teacher Supply Warehouse set to re-open on Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Teacher Supply Warehouse is set to re-open on Tuesday for the first time since it closed in March due to the pandemic.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse is run by Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) and offers Guilford County School educators a selection of new and gently-used classroom supplies at no cost.

Generally, the warehouse opens in July to support teachers as they gear up for a new school year, but of course, the pandemic has brought several changes.

According to a release from the Guilford Education Alliance, Guilford County Schools superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, will greet teachers at the Warehouse on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

While schools were closed, GEA raised funds to gift 10,000 reconditioned laptops to students in need. However, when GCS started to welcome teachers and students back into classrooms, the GEA decided it was time to re-open the Teacher Supply Warehouse.

“This year, more than ever before, GCS teachers are our heroes,” says Winston McGregor, president of GEA. “We know that they are putting in extra hours to make sure their students are engaged in learning, whether it’s virtually or in-person, and we want to support them.”

The GEA has divided the Warehouse into two sections for the immediate future as protocols for COVID guidelines.

Tuesday, the Teacher Supply Warehouse – Extra section will re-open to in-person shopping.

According to the GEA, the section is filled with new and gently-used supplies like office supplies, pre-packaged snacks, fabric, craft materials, lunchboxes, and bookbags.

“We say the Extra section is where the magic happens,” says McGregor, “because you never know what you will find back there!”

The GEA says there are no limits to the amount of supplies teachers can take. Teachers sign up for specific shopping times and are required to wear masks to shop.